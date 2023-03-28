 Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMuthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million

Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million

The disclosure is pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million | Image: Muthoot Finance (Representative)

Muthoot Finance Limited announced that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, i.e., March 28, 2023, has approved the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of USD 550 million due on September 02, 2023 raised by the company under the GMTN Programme, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company has approved borrowings in tranches at the sole discretion of the company through tender offer process or otherwise and subject to compliance with the applicable laws including Master Directions on External Commercial Borrowings, Trade Credits and Structured Obligations issued by the Reserve Bank of India on March 26, 2019.

Read Also
STL enters into transfer agreement to sell its Telecom Products and Software business to Skyvera
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million

Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million

Saudi National Bank Chairman resigns in wake of Credit Suisse loss; Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi to...

Saudi National Bank Chairman resigns in wake of Credit Suisse loss; Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi to...

IL&FS appoints Dr Rajeev Uberoi as Independent Director

IL&FS appoints Dr Rajeev Uberoi as Independent Director

EPFO board sets interest rate on provident fund for FY23 at 8.15%: Report

EPFO board sets interest rate on provident fund for FY23 at 8.15%: Report

STL enters into transfer agreement to sell its Telecom Products and Software business to Skyvera

STL enters into transfer agreement to sell its Telecom Products and Software business to Skyvera