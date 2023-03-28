Muthoot Finance approved pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million | Image: Muthoot Finance (Representative)

Muthoot Finance Limited announced that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, i.e., March 28, 2023, has approved the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of USD 550 million due on September 02, 2023 raised by the company under the GMTN Programme, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company has approved borrowings in tranches at the sole discretion of the company through tender offer process or otherwise and subject to compliance with the applicable laws including Master Directions on External Commercial Borrowings, Trade Credits and Structured Obligations issued by the Reserve Bank of India on March 26, 2019.

