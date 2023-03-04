Musk switches interest from crypto to AI | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk tweeted on Friday: "I used to be in crypto, but now I got interested in AI."

Users express thoughts

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. While one user said, "Says every crypto bro out there pitching NFT's no one wants," another asked, "Why not both?"

Earlier this week, Musk had said that he was feeling a "bit" of AI existential anxiety.

He also said that "AI+human vs AI+human is the next phase, but the human part will decrease in relevance over time, except perhaps as will, like our limbic system is to our cortex."

Last month, the tech billionaire had warned that AI is one of the biggest risks to the future of civilisation.

In July 2020, Musk had claimed that AI will be 'vastly smarter' than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

Meanwhile, in June last year, Twitter CEO had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years.

Called 'Dogefather', Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token.

