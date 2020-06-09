Mumbai's Metro Work in Progress: Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor’s tracks arrive in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has received its first lot of rail tracks which sailed to Mumbai Port from Yawata, Japan. The tracks dispatched by Mitsui & Co. Ltd took four weeks to arrive in Mumbai.

The arrival of the first lot of Head Hardened (HH) rail tracks – weighing 3,615 metric tonnes – is significant mile stone as the civil work on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor are also getting completed in portions and track works can be taken up.

The remaining lot of 7,125 metric tonnes will arrive in two batches this year. “These rail tracks will be a High Attenuation Low Vibration Track System — first of its kind technology in India — to reduce the noise and vibration levels during train operations,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRC. “

He further said, “We consider this a crucial development as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel,” concluded Deol.