Mumbai SEEPZ directs units to resume physical offices from September 1 on decline in COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases declining, Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ) Mumbai has directed its units to start functioning from office with 100 per cent capacity from September 1 this year.

According to a communication of the office of the development commissioner SEEPZ SEZ, it is decided that from July 1 this year, the units should start work from the office with at least 50 per cent capacity with a double dose of vaccination and ensuring COVID-19 protocol.

It has also asked to bring back equipment/goods to SEZ units in a phased manner.

''Furthermore, wef (with effect from) September 1, 2022, the units should function with 100 per cent capacity from office, complying with the guidelines issued by the state government and central government, if any,” the communication said.

It is seen that the condition on account of COVID-19 has improved a lot in the state and accordingly most of the restrictions have been relaxed by the state government, it said, adding all the government and private offices, gyms, cinemas and schools have started operating.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, said the lockdowns led to an abrupt shift to working from home back in 2020.

“However, just as the pandemic has normalised remote working, especially for the IT/ ITeS sector, the revised guidelines for ''work from home'' issued by SEEPZ, Maharashtra seeks to bring back the pre-2020 era back to fore with a mandate for all SEZ units in SEEPZ SEZ to function with 100 per cent capacity by September 2022,” he said.

Jhunjhunwala pointed out that having realised the perks of the new COVID-19-induced work model, such as cost-effectiveness, inclusive workforce, enhanced productivity, employee wellness, many IT companies and industry groups were lobbying with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a permanent or long-term work from home or a blended work model with remote working as a key component.

''These revised guidelines by SEEPZ seem to have hamstrung the possibility of any positive outcome on the requests being made to the Ministry as most other SEZs across the country are likely to follow the suit,” he added.

Srikanth Badiga, Founder-Director, Phoenix Group, and Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Council for SEZ and EoUs, said that units should start functioning physically now as cases have dipped at faster rates.

“For every direct employment, there are 5-6 indirect jobs attached. There is a social angle in this to start resuming offices physically. So, many support staff are there, they would get their jobs back. Now, the pandemic is coming to an end, we are requesting people to start physical offices,” Badiga said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:23 PM IST