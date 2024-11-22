 Mumbai: Nippon Life Acquires Commercial Property In Lower Parel For ₹486 Crore
The acquisition, costing Rs 486 crore excluding applicable stamp duty, involves no shareholding ties with the seller, and is not classified as a related party transaction.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation purpose only | Wikipedia

Nippon Life India Asset Management has signed a definitive agreement with One Place Commercials to purchase commercial office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 486 crore. The new office, situated at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel, covers a carpet area of 52,162 square feet.

