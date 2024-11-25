Mumbai News: Eastern Suburbs Emerge As Prime Investment Destination To Invest In Real Estate

Representative Image

The Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai are quickly becoming one of the city's most desirable investment areas, thanks to significant improvements in connectivity and infrastructure. Real estate leaders highlight these developments as transformative, making the region attractive to homebuyers and investors alike.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO, emphasizes the strategic location of the eastern suburbs, noting the availability of open land, affordability, and connectivity to key growth areas like MMR, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. He mentions the entry of many branded developers addressing rising demand through greenfield and redevelopment projects. According to Hiranandani, these factors signal a promising shift in Mumbai's urban landscape, positioning the eastern suburbs as a prime investment hub with significant growth prospects.

Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director of Sheth Realty, points out that while the Western suburbs have traditionally been the center of development, the focus is now shifting to the Eastern suburbs due to their strong connectivity and excellent social infrastructure. He highlights areas like Sion and Chembur, which are experiencing increased demand. Sheth believes that as Mumbai continues to establish itself as a global financial hub, the Eastern suburbs offer excellent opportunities for homebuyers and investors, providing a high quality of life and significant growth potential.

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, underscores the impact of improved connectivity on the area's appeal. He mentions enhancements like Metro Line 1, the suburban railway, and the upcoming monorail extension, which provide seamless access to key business hubs such as BKC, Powai, and Seepz Economic Zone. Jain also notes the area's proximity to the Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway, making it highly attractive for both homebuyers and investors. He highlights the balanced options available, from affordable homes to premium developments by leading national developers, and the anticipated growth with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the expanding business district along the Thane-Belapur belt.

Govind Krishnan Muthukumar, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Tridhaatu Realty, discusses the role of continuous infrastructural enhancements in the transformation of the Eastern Suburbs. He points out the compelling blend of cultural heritage and contemporary lifestyle offered by the area, making it an excellent choice for real estate investments.

Sandeep Ahuja, CEO of Atmosphere Living, highlights the comprehensive improvements in the area's infrastructure and connectivity. He mentions developments like the Thane-Dombivli Link Road and expanding metro lines as game-changers that make daily commutes easier and boost real estate demand. Ahuja notes that the increasing self-sufficiency of the area, with good schools, hospitals, and lifestyle amenities, enhances its residential appeal.



"With businesses moving in and new townships emerging, investors can expect solid long-term returns, making investments in the Eastern Suburbs a smart, future-proof move," Jain concluded.