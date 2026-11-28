Data Centres | IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai continues to dominate India’s rapidly expanding data centre market, accounting for nearly 43% of upcoming projects across seven major cities, according to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

The report identified 80 data centre facilities in the development pipeline across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata during the July-September quarter of 2026.

India’s data centre infrastructure is also witnessing a significant shift towards larger facilities, with projects exceeding 50 megawatts (MW) accounting for 55% of the overall development pipeline.

Mumbai Strengthens Market Leadership

Mumbai accounted for 34 of the 80 upcoming data centre facilities, representing a 42.5% market share. The number of projects increased by 9.7% from 31 facilities in 2025. Of the 34 upcoming facilities, 18 have capacities exceeding 50 MW, highlighting the growing prominence of large-scale digital infrastructure in the financial capital.

Mumbai also retained its leadership in the above-100 MW category, with the number of facilities rising from 10 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter of 2026. Additionally, the city recorded 16 facilities in the 10-50 MW segment, the highest among the seven major markets.

Hyderabad Gains Momentum

Hyderabad emerged as India’s second-largest data centre development market, with its project pipeline expanding from 11 facilities in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter of 2026. The number of facilities exceeding 100 MW doubled from four to eight, while another six projects fall within the 50-100 MW category.

Nearly 93.3% of Hyderabad’s upcoming data centre facilities exceed 50 MW, giving the city the highest concentration of large-format developments among the seven markets.

Large-Scale Infrastructure Drives Expansion

Knight Frank highlighted that India’s evolving data centre development landscape increasingly favours high-capacity facilities. The growing share of larger projects reflects a structural transformation in the country’s digital infrastructure market.

While Mumbai maintains its leadership across multiple capacity segments, Hyderabad’s expanding pipeline reinforces its emergence as a major destination for large-scale data centre investments in India.

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