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Technology giant Apple is expanding its retail footprint in India with the launch of its first Hyderabad store on Dec 10. Named Apple Kukatpally, the outlet will open at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall in Telangana, welcoming customers from 5 pm.

The launch will mark Apple's seventh company-owned retail outlet in India, making Hyderabad the sixth Indian city to host an official Apple store.

Ahead of the opening, Apple unveiled the store's barricade artwork, featuring a pearl-inspired company logo set against iridescent colours. The design pays tribute to Hyderabad's cultural identity as the City of Pearls.

Apple Kukatpally Store: Products, Customer Services And Free Workshops

Visitors will be able to explore Apple's range of devices, including iPhones, MacBooks and iPads, alongside receiving personalised assistance from the company's Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams.

The outlet will offer free daily Today at Apple workshops, helping customers familiarise themselves with devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Sessions will also cover creative activities, including photography, video and drawing.

Hyderabad already accommodates Apple's research and development operations and retail customer care teams. The new outlet will extend the company's local presence into direct consumer retail.

To commemorate the launch, Apple has introduced exclusive Apple Kukatpally wallpapers, stickers and an Apple Music playlist inspired by Hyderabad.

Apple's Retail Expansion In India

Apple entered India's physical retail market in April 2023, launching Apple BKC in Mumbai on Apr 18 and Apple Saket in New Delhi on Apr 20. These openings followed the introduction of its Indian online store in 2020.

After more than two years, Apple resumed its retail expansion with Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru on Sept 2, 2025, followed by Apple Koregaon Park in Pune on Sept 4.

The company subsequently inaugurated Apple Noida at DLF Mall of India in December 2025.

In February 2026, Apple opened its second Mumbai outlet, Apple Borivali, at Sky City Mall.

With the upcoming Hyderabad launch, Apple's expanding retail network will span Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida and Hyderabad.

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