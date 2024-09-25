Mumbai: CII-IGBC & CREDAI Join Hands To Promote Sustainable Development Projects In Real Estate

Representative Image

CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India’s premier body for green building certification and related services, and CREDAI have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and work together on sustainable development projects that encourages the builders and real estate developers adopt green technologies.



The MoU was signed by C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, CII Indian Green Building Council and Boman R Irani, President, CREDAI.

As part of the agreement, CII IGBC will support CREDAI members in carrying out high-level feasibility studies for their building projects (in Design/ Construction/ Operations phase) and share improvement opportunities with a clear roadmap to achieve the IGBC Net Zero ratings. CREDAI and IGBC would also seek the support of each other’s’ members in local chapter activities and work closely with stakeholders in Region / State in taking forward the green and net zero building movement.

Speaking at the function, Reddy said, “The MoU with CREDAI is a significant moment as this partnership will play an important role in helping India becoming one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025. We will work closely with CREDAI members across India to raise awareness on Green and Net Zero concepts and adopt suitable IGBC Green and Net Zero Rating systems for their upcoming projects.”

Irani said, "CREDAI brings together more than 13,300 members from 230 city chapters across 21 states of India and, together with CII IGBC, we can effectively promote sustainability in the real estate sector and contribute to a more environment friendly future.”

Under the association with IGBC, CREDAI continues to pledge for its commitment to have over 4,000 projects by 2030, adopting IGBC Green & Net Zero building rating systems. This will mean an addition of over 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country.

CREDAI and IGBC would also form a joint taskforce to drive initiatives which will further the cause of Green Building and Sustainable Built Environment in India.