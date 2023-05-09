Mumbai: Airtel connects with 2 million 5G users in the city | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications service provider, on Tuesday announced that it has welcomed 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai thus far, through an exchange filing. This remarkable growth has occurred in just 7 months from launching the service. Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas. The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city.

Commenting on the milestone, Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are thrilled to have 2 million+ customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience. We are happy to have expanded our 5G footprint far and wide in the city. As the country’s first service provider to launch 5G, we're committed to providing Mumbaikars with ubiquitous access to blazing fast internet while on the go. We thank all our existing customers for trusting us and welcome all the new customers who have joined us to enjoy a seamless experience on 5G.”

Airtel 5G Plus is available at all key business hubs in the city such as BKC, Nariman Point and Lower Parel, allowing businesses to benefit from the ultrafast, seamless connectivity of the 5G network. It is also available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Mumbai Metro line, Mumbai Monorail and all railway stations across the Western, Central and Harbour lines, allowing customers seamless network connectivity during their daily commute.

Additionally, customers visiting key tourist locations such as the iconic Gateway of India, ColabaCauseway, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, Juhu Beach and other popular spots in the city can also enjoy super-fast 5G speeds. Airtel has also connected residential communities and educational campuses around the city like the University of Mumbai, IIT Mumbai and TISS.

Airtel’s 5G service is now available in over 3500 cities and towns across the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally and is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.