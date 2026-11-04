Multi Commodity Exchange Posts Q2 Profit Of Rs 455 Crore As Revenue Surges

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) |

Mumbai: Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 455 crore for the second quarter.

Financial Results

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 800 crore, showing an increase of 113.9 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income for the quarter reached Rs 851 crore, while EBITDA was reported at Rs 664 crore with a margin of 78.0 per cent.

Half Yearly Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 868 crore, registering a 116.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

Revenue from operations for the first half of the financial year stood at Rs 1,502 crore, with total income at Rs 1,603 crore and EBITDA at Rs 1,206 crore.

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Trading Activity

The average daily turnover for options increased to Rs 12,00,129 crore in the second quarter, while futures average daily turnover stood at Rs 62,819 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Praveena Rai said the performance reflected continued trust of market participants and growth across product segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.