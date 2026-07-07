MCX Expands Gold Futures Delivery Framework, Adds New Domestic Refiners

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has expanded its Good Delivery framework for gold futures by approving additional domestic refiners and broadening the range of eligible bullion products under its delivery mechanism.

The revised framework will come into effect from July 13, 2026, and aims to increase the availability of approved bullion for physical delivery across MCX’s gold futures contracts.

The move is expected to strengthen market participation by providing more options for meeting delivery obligations.

Under the updated norms, MCX has empanelled three new domestic refiners — M.D. Overseas, Kundan Refinery and Zaveri and Company.

Their approved gold products will now qualify for delivery against MCX gold futures contracts, subject to specific approvals related to each refinery and product.

The exchange has also expanded the eligibility of existing refiners under its Good Delivery framework. Titan Company will now be permitted to supply 1 kg gold bars in addition to its existing eligibility for Gold Mini contracts.

Similarly, Augmont Enterprises, Parker Precious Metals and Sovereign Metals have been included under additional gold futures categories, covering contracts such as Gold, Gold Guinea and Gold Petal.

Following the revision, bullion manufactured by newly approved refiners and existing refiners with expanded eligibility can be used for delivery across MCX’s key bullion contracts, including Gold (1 kg), Gold Mini (100 grams), Gold Ten (10 grams), Gold Guinea (8 grams) and Gold Petal (1 gram) futures.

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MCX said the changes are part of its continued efforts to strengthen the Good Delivery ecosystem for exchange-traded bullion. The exchange had earlier expanded the framework to include suppliers approved by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) as well as select UAE Good Delivery refiners.

The exchange stated that the latest revision follows its earlier circular on updated Good Delivery norms for BIS-standard gold and silver. The changes have been implemented in accordance with the regulatory framework prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for commodity derivative contracts.

By increasing the number of approved suppliers and expanding eligible bullion categories, MCX aims to improve liquidity, enhance delivery efficiency and provide greater flexibility to participants in the gold futures market.