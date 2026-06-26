Illegal MCX Trading Racket Busted And One Held | AI-generated

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sarwan police have unearthed an alleged illegal MCX trading racket, arrested one accused and uncovered suspicious financial transactions worth crores of rupees during the investigation.

Police are now probing a wider network spread across several districts. The action was carried out under the direction of Ratlam SP Amit Kumar, with guidance from Additional SP Vivek Kumar and SDOP Sailana Neelam Baghel.

The case was registered on June 6 after Divyansh alias Chhotu Soni of Ratlam alleged that Aditya Somani of Sarwan cheated him in the name of MCX trading and later demanded nearly Rs 1 crore.

A case was registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act.

During investigation, police arrested Aditya Somani and examined his mobile phone and digital records.

Preliminary analysis revealed multiple IDs allegedly used for online MCX trading and suspicious financial transactions involving crores of rupees.

Police suspect the involvement of several other traders from Sarwan, Sailana, Ratlam, Mahidpur, Ujjain and Mandsaur.

Investigators also found that the accused had allegedly attempted to delete digital evidence.

The seized mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination, while bank accounts, digital payment records and other electronic evidence are being scrutinised to trace the entire network.

Inspector Arjun Semliya and members of the Sarwan police station and cyber team played a key role in the operation.