Indore Police Launches 'Safe Click 2.0' Cyber Awareness Campaign | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police Commissionerate launched the "Safe Click 2.0" cyber awareness campaign today under the leadership of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, coinciding with a state-wide initiative inaugurated virtually by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from Bhopal.

The campaign runs from June 24 to July 8, aiming to combat rising cybercrime through mass awareness. Posters, banners, and pamphlets carrying cyber safety messages were unveiled at the launch.

Additional Police Commissioners R.K. Singh and Mayank Awasthi, along with senior officers, participated virtually.

Addressing citizens, Commissioner Singh emphasised that awareness remains the most effective shield against evolving cyber threats.

He urged residents to adopt cyber safety measures personally and spread awareness among family, friends, and neighbours.

Over the next 15 days, Indore Police will conduct street plays, public dialogues, creative competitions, video screenings, short-film screenings, and extensive digital and social media outreach across the city.

Meanwhile, in rural Indore, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Verma launched the campaign in the Kishangunj area, where over 1,000 students, teachers and staff pledged to become "Cyber Warriors."

SP Verma educated attendees on digital arrest scams, OTP fraud, fake calls, banking fraud, and social media crimes.

DSP Umakant Chaudhary directed citizens to immediately contact the national cyber helpline 1930 for any fraud complaints.