Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited breaks into top 100 Fortune Global 500 list - Who are the top 10 in the list?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has jumped 10 places to break into the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 96th in the 2020 ranking released by Fortune on Tuesday.
This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.
Reliance had broken into the top 100 in 2012 ranking when it was ranked 99th but slipped in subsequent years to rank 215th in 2016. Since then it has risen steadily, according to the ranking.
State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) slipped 34 positions to rank 151st on the 2020 ranking while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is ranked 190th, 30 notches lower than its last year's ranking.
The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has risen 15 ranks to 221st position.
Other Indian firms on the list include Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at rank 309th, Tata Motors at 337, and Rajesh Exports at 462.
Fortune said companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2020.
While Reliance had a revenue of USD 86.2 billion, IOC had revenue of USD 69.2 billion. ONGC had revenue of USD 57 billion and SBI had USD 51 billion.
According to Fortune, the 2020 list is topped by Walmart with a revenue of USD 524 billion, followed by three Chinese companies - Sinopec Group (USD 407 billion), State Grid (USD 384 billion), and China National Petroleum (USD 379 billion).
Royal Dutch Shell is ranked 5th followed by Saudi oil giant Aramco at 6th position.
There is no change in positions of Walmart, Sinopec, and China National Petroleum while State Grid has jumped two positions and Shell slipped two notches.
Meanwhile, recently, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was adjudged the fourth richest person in the world, richer than every European alive and only poorer than Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.
He surged past Europe’s wealthiest man Bernard Arnault to become part of the Big Four. The Reliance Industries Limited Chairman is worth $80.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and he amassed $22 billion this year.
Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.
"This year's highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribute," FutureBrand said, releasing its 2020 Index.
Reliance Industries Ltd reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.
Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it recognised an exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.
Here are top 10 companies on the list:
1. Walmart ($523,964)
2. Sinopec Group ($407,009)
3. State Grid ($383,906)
4. China National Petroleum ($379,130)
5. Royal Dutch Shell ($352,106)
6. Saudi Aramco ($329,784)
7. Volkswagen ($282,760)
8. BP ($282,616)
9. Amazon.com ($280,522)
10. Toyota Motor ($275,288)
(With inputs from PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)