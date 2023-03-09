e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMukesh Ambani's Reliance brings back iconic Campa Cola to take on Pepsi & Coke

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance brings back iconic Campa Cola to take on Pepsi & Coke

Apart from pandering to nostalgia, the return of Campa Cola marks Reliance's foray into the beverage market with a local brand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Months after buying a stake in the firm behind iconic Indian soft drink brand Sosyo, Reliance Consumer Products has relaunched one more cola brand Campa with two new flavours. Launched by Mumbai-based Pure Drinks Group in the 70s, Campa Cola was overtaken by Coca Cola and Pepsi in the 90s.

Read Also
Reliance to relaunch home-grown Campa Cola as Diwali gift
article-image

Resurrecting a legacy

With plants shutting down between 2001 and 2009, Campa had faded away from the Indian markets and consumer memory by 2012. The new iteration will come in orange as well as lemon variations apart from cola. Apart from pandering to nostalgia, the return of Campa Cola marks Reliance's foray into the beverage market with a local brand, which it bought for Rs 22 crore.

Read Also
How Amazon is gearing up as Jio Mart hots up competition
article-image

Push for local manufacturing

Campa will also be an addition to the product portfolio at Jio Mart, which is already competing with Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon, in the e-commerce sector. The launch comes months after it was previously touted as a Diwali offering by Reliance. Currently, 90 per cent of the Indian soft-drink market is currently dominated by Coca Cola and Pepsi or brands owned by the two.

Campa Cola had emerged as a local Indian drink after Coca Cola had been pushed out of the country during the emergency. Its founder Charanjit Singh had been manufacturing Coca Cola in India till then, and launched Campa Cola to save 2,800 workers from unemployment. Apart from a memorable taste, Campa Cola is also remembered for commercials and had introduced Salman Khan to screens in 1983.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HCLTech receives top global recognition for its ESG Performance

HCLTech receives top global recognition for its ESG Performance

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Cash transfer scheme, discount on public transport announced for women

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Cash transfer scheme, discount on public transport announced for women

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Wipro Limited announces grant of 2,87,238 Restricted Stock Units

Wipro Limited announces grant of 2,87,238 Restricted Stock Units