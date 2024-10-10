Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes' 2024 Indian Billionaires List; Check Out The Top 10

Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes' 2024 Billionaires List | File Photo

Wealth has a way of shaping narratives, and in India, the stories of its billionaires are no exception. As the country’s richest individuals continue to amass unprecedented fortunes, Forbes has published its latest 2024 'India’s 100 Richest' list.

As per the report, collective wealth of India's richest has doubled since 2019, with a staggering addition of approximately USD 316 billion over the past year alone.

Over 80 per cent of the richest Indians are wealthier with 58 of them adding USD 1 billion or more to their respective net worth's. And the top 12 account for close to half the top 100's combined wealth, added the report.

Top 10 India's Richest

Mukesh Ambani |

1. At the forefront is Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, boasting a net worth of USD 119.5 billion. His wealth increased by USD 27.5 billion this year, making him the second-biggest gainer in dollar terms.

Gautam Adani |

2. In second place is Gautam Adani, with a net worth of USD 116 billion.

Savitri JIndal |

3. Savitri Jindal and her family occupy the third spot with a net worth of USD 43.7 billion.

Shiv Nadar |

4. Shiv Nadar, the Chairperson of HCL Enterprise, comes in fourth, with an estimated wealth of USD 40.2 billion.

Dilip Shanghvi |

5. Closing out the top five is Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, whose net worth stands at USD 32.4 billion.

The remaining top ten include Radhakishan Damani (USD 31.5 billion), Sunil Mittal (USD 30.7 billion), Kumar Birla (USD 24.8 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla (USD 24.5 billion), and the Bajaj Family (USD 23.4 billion).

New Faces

This year's list also features exciting new entrants. Mahima Datla, head of Biological E, makes her debut as the new woman on the list. Other newcomers include B Partha Saradhi Reddy, founder of Hetero Labs, Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports, and Surender Saluja, chairman of Premier Energies.

At just 38 years old, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is the youngest billionaire on the list. Meanwhile, the late Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, was absent from the rankings.