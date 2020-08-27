Mukesh Ambani slips to 7 on Forbes Billionaires list - Check out major reshuffle in the top 10

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani slipped three spots from number 4 to 7 on the Forbes Billionaires list.
On August 11, Mukesh Ambani surged past Europe’s richest man, making him the fourth richest person in the world. At this point of time, Ambani's fortune was worth $80.6 billion.
However, now, he is worth $79.9 billion.
Since the start of the year, Ambani has had deals with Facebook, Google and several other top firms that have added to his value as a businessman and a billionaire. In 2020 alone, despite the coronavirus pandemic and a downward spiral in the global economy, Ambani managed to amass $22 billion (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in the first eight months of the year.
Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,52,055.45 crore.
Well, Ambani had earlier surpassed Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Steve Ballmer and rose to the 4th spot. Shares of Tesla Inc rallied over 6% on Wednesday giving Musk a push towards the top 5. His networth increased $5.46 billion as per the Bloomberg Index.
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos became the first person ever whose net worth soared over $200 billion, according to both, Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The net worth of the world's richest person went up by $4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up two per cent as of Wednesday afternoon, Forbes reported.
After a major reshuffle, here is the list of top 10 richest people in the world.
Jeff Bezos - $205.0 B
Bill Gates - $116.2 B
Bernard Arnault & family - $114.1 B
Mark Zuckerberg - $111.5 B
Elon Musk - $95.5 B
Warren Buffett - $81.1 B
Mukesh Ambani - $79.9 B
Larry Ellison - $76.3 B
Steve Ballmer - $74.9 B
Larry Page - $73.1 B
