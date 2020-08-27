Mukesh Ambani slips to 7 on Forbes Billionaires list - Check out major reshuffle in the top 10

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani slipped three spots from number 4 to 7 on the Forbes Billionaires list.

On August 11, Mukesh Ambani surged past Europe’s richest man, making him the fourth richest person in the world. At this point of time, Ambani's fortune was worth $80.6 billion.

However, now, he is worth $79.9 billion.

Since the start of the year, Ambani has had deals with Facebook, Google and several other top firms that have added to his value as a businessman and a billionaire. In 2020 alone, despite the coronavirus pandemic and a downward spiral in the global economy, Ambani managed to amass $22 billion (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in the first eight months of the year.