Jeff Bezos number 1, Mukesh Ambani number 7: How much are the world's top 10 richest people worth?

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani slipped three spots from number 4 to 7 on the Forbes Billionaires list this week.

Ambani's fortune is now worth $80.3 billion.

Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,52,055.45 crore.

Well, Ambani had earlier surpassed Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Steve Ballmer and rose to the 4th spot. Shares of Tesla Inc rallied over 6% on Wednesday giving Musk a push towards the top 5. His networth increased $5.46 billion as per the Bloomberg Index.