Mukesh Ambani ranks first in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Here is top 10 list

Hinduja Brothers, who are reported to be in a property dispute, are worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore and were able to retain the second standing despite a 23 per cent reduction, according to the list. They are followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar and family whose fortunes rose 34 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Wipro's Azim Premji slipped two places to fifth in the rankings with fortunes of Rs 1.14 lakh crore. The world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla had a 6 per cent rise in wealth at Rs 94,300 crore and was at sixth place.

D-Mart's Radhakishan Damani and family broke into the top-ten with a 56 per cent rise in wealth to Rs 87,200 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank promoter Uday Kotak saw an 8 per cent reduction in his networth to Rs 87,000 crore, slipping one place to being the eighth richest Indian.

On the back of a blockbuster IPO, 77-year-old Ashok Soota of Happiest Minds debuted on the list with a networth of Rs 3,700 crore, it said.

The financial capital continues to have an edge over the national capital in being home to rich Indians, while among the global Indians, the US has the highest numbers in the rich list.

Only 40 of the 828 individuals or 5 per cent of the list are women, with 69-year-old Smita Crishna of Godrej leading with a networth at Rs 32,400 crore and Kiran Majumdar Shaw of Biocon trailing her with Rs 31,600 crore networth.

Hurun's managing director for India and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said there is possibility of missing two individuals for every one included in the list, and pegged the total number of those worth over Rs 1,000 crore at 3,000.

(With input from Agencies)