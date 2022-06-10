Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos to fight for streaming, TV rights of IPL: Report

The tycoons are preparing aggressive game plans to ensure a win, according to people familiar with the matter | Picture: AFP FPJ Collage

Two of the world's richest men -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, are set for another clash. This time the fight is over media rights to the Super Bowl of cricket, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting events that draws 600 million viewers and has a brand value of almost $6 billion, Bloomberg reported.



The billionaires’ companies are expected to be the top two contenders at a June 12 Indian Premier League auction, which is likely to lure several bidders for separate, five-year telecasting and online streaming contracts in different geographies.

The tycoons are preparing aggressive game plans to ensure a win, according to people familiar with the matter. Other fierce competitors include Walt Disney Co., which held the rights until this year’s just-concluded season, and Sony Group Corp, the report said.

Amazon has already entered the sports streaming league and holds the rights for English Premier League.

Reliance, through Viacom18, has made its foray into sports broadcast with the recent launch of Sports18 TV channel.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Agencies)