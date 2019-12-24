Mukesh Ambani becomes Asia's richest gainer, adds USD 17 billion in 2019

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has added USD 17 billion to his wealth in 2019, which took his net worth to about $61 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to Bloomberg, Ambani's fortune this year was fuelled by a 40% jump in the shares of his Reliance Industries Ltd., a conglomerate that's pivoting more toward consumer offerings than its core oil refining and petrochemicals businesses. Investors are piling money on Reliance, betting newer businesses such as telecommunications and retail could soon unlock value.