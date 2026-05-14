Mukand Q4 Profit Surges To ₹555 Crore On Land Sale Gains, Recommends Special Dividend

Mukand reported a sharp rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 555 crore. |

Mumbai: Mukand Limited reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 555 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by substantial gains from land sale transactions and fair value adjustments.

Revenue from operations rose 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,269 crore during the March quarter, although it declined sequentially from Rs 1,329 crore in Q3 FY26. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, including a special dividend of Re 1 to mark 100 years of the Bajaj Group.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,777 crore against Rs 1,112 crore a year ago, while profit before tax jumped to Rs 434 crore from Rs 24 crore in Q4 FY25. The sharp increase in profitability was primarily driven by higher other income, which rose to Rs 508 crore during the quarter from Rs 5.6 crore a year earlier.

Mukand stated that the company executed conveyance deeds for sale of land parcels at Dighe, with the resultant surplus accounted under other income.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit climbed from Rs 10.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 33 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose marginally to Rs 1,344 crore from Rs 1,312 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 39 crore, while depreciation expenses came in at Rs 18 crore. Earnings per share surged to Rs 38.41 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 0.71 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 0.75 in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Mukand reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,890 crore, largely flat compared with FY25. However, annual net profit rose sharply to Rs 604 crore from Rs 75.9 crore in the previous year.

During the year, the company completed the slump sale transfer of part of its Industrial Machinery Division to wholly owned subsidiary Mukand Heavy Engineering Limited. Mukand also approved infusion of up to Rs 160 crore into the subsidiary’s share capital.

The company’s specialty steel segment remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for Rs 4,743 crore in FY26 revenue. Mukand added that certain land parcels have been classified as “assets held for sale” and related transactions will be accounted for in Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.