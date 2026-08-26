MTAR Technologies Secures ₹126.7 Crore Order From Nuclear Power Corporation

MTAR Technologies has secured a Rs 126.7 crore order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India. |

Mumbai: MTAR Technologies on Monday, 26 August 2026, announced it has received purchase orders valued at Rs 126.74 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

Order Details

The orders are for the supply of coolant channel assemblies intended for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors. This transaction marks a continuation of regular business with an existing customer.

Execution Timeline

MTAR Technologies expects to execute the orders by 26 May 2028. The company classified the orders as domestic.

Management Commentary

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR, said the company has secured significant orders in the civil nuclear sector. Reddy added that the closing nuclear order book stands at more than Rs 775 crore, the highest in the company's history, with a promising long-term outlook for the sector.

Read Also MTAR Technologies Receives License For Defence Subsystem Production

Transaction Compliance

The company confirmed that the awarding entity, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, is not part of the promoter or promoter group. The transaction also does not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.