MTAR Technologies Secures ₹126.7 Crore Order From Nuclear Power Corporation

Mumbai: on Monday, 26 August 2026, announced it has received purchase orders valued at Rs 126.74 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.
Order Details
The orders are for the supply of coolant channel assemblies intended for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors. This transaction marks a continuation of regular business with an existing customer.
Execution Timeline
expects to execute the orders by 26 May 2028. The company classified the orders as domestic.
Management Commentary
Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR, said the company has secured significant orders in the civil nuclear sector. Reddy added that the closing nuclear order book stands at more than Rs 775 crore, the highest in the company's history, with a promising long-term outlook for the sector.
Transaction Compliance
The company confirmed that the awarding entity, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, is not part of the promoter or promoter group. The transaction also does not fall under related-party transactions.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.