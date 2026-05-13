MTAR Technologies Q4 Profit Soars 222% To ₹44 Crore, Revenue Jumps 67%

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 29.6 percent to Rupees 876.2 crore compared with Rupees 676 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: MTAR Technologies Ltd reported a sharp 222.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rupees 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong execution across clean energy and aerospace segments. Revenue from operations during the quarter surged 67.2 percent to Rupees 306.1 crore compared with Rupees 183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased 10.1 percent from Rupees 278 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting sustained momentum in order execution.

Margins Improve Amid Higher Scale

EBITDA for the March quarter rose 80.9 percent year-on-year to Rupees 61.8 crore from Rupees 34.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin improved to 20.2 percent from 18.7 percent in the year-ago period. Gross profit increased 41.5 percent to Rupees 135.4 crore, although gross margin moderated to 44.2 percent from 52.3 percent due to changes in product mix and material costs.

Sequentially, EBITDA declined marginally by 3.5 percent from Rupees 64 crore in Q3 FY26, while the EBITDA margin softened from 23 percent. However, profitability remained strong with profit before tax rising to Rupees 59.5 crore compared with Rupees 18.6 crore a year earlier and Rupees 46.1 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT margin expanded significantly to 14.5 percent from 7.5 percent in Q4 FY25.

Order Book Crosses Rs 2,580 Crore

MTAR Technologies said it received record order inflows of Rupees 2,453.3 crore during FY26, with Q4 inflows alone standing at Rupees 481.6 crore. The company’s total order book stood at Rupees 2,581.9 crore as of March 31, 2026, led by clean energy, aerospace, and defence businesses. Clean energy an civil nuclear power accounted for nearly 51.2 percent of the order book, while aerospace and defence contributed 14 percent.

The company also announced capacity expansion plans, including a new clean energy facility and a greenfield oil and gas facility expected to be commissioned by September 2026. MTAR added that it secured orders from SLB for data centre infrastructure solutions and continued development work on aerospace structural assemblies for defence programmes.

FY26 Revenue Nears Rs 900 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 29.6 percent to Rupees 876.2 crore compared with Rupees 676 crore in FY25. Annual EBITDA increased 41.7 percent to Rupees 171.2 crore, while net profit surged 76.2 percent to Rupees 94 crore from Rupees 53.4 crore in the previous financial year.

MTAR Technologies ended FY26 with a record order book and expanding clean energy and aerospace capacities, positioning the company for continued growth across strategic engineering segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and investor presentation data and is not investment advice.