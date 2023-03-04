MSEI selects Zicuro as technology partner

Zicuro Technologies on Thursday said it has been selected by Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) as its technology partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, promoter of Zicuro and also founder of Abans Holdings Ltd (NSE: AHL) said, "We have strong platform for Handling Front office, Back office operations for Trading Members, Depository Participants, Professional Clearing Members as well as Custodian. With becoming technology partner to Metropolitan Stock Exchange, we are now well poised to render technology solution to exchanges. We are delighted to partner with MSEI and provide them with our technology solution. Our expertise in Fintech solutions will help MSEI to provide a seamless experience to its clients and enhance the overall efficiency of its operations. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with MSEI."

Zicuro is the fintech arm of Abans group.

Zicuro Technologies will help MSEI in the implementation and maintenance of the MSE Investor Complaint Redressal Module. This module facilitates the resolution of complaints of investors (clients) against the members and listed companies, as well as tackling arbitration proceedings under Exchange’s Arbitration Framework. The technology solution provided by Zicuro Technologies supports trade file processing and reconciliation with confirmed give-up trade data, securities settlement for confirmed trades, and generation of a file for uploading in the banking system. Additionally, it provides a corporate actions module for managing monetary and non-monetary corporate actions, parameterized billing for providing custodial services, and client-level reporting on net holding report, corporate actions accruals, overdues, and collections.