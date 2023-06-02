MS Dhoni now endorses Swaraj Tractors |

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), legendary wicket-keeper-batsman, a farmer and an existing customer of Swaraj Tractors, will now officially endorse the brand, the company announced through an exchange filing. His association with Swaraj Tractors will reinforce the brand’s commitment to provide innovative and reliable mechanisation solutions to farmers in India.

MS Dhoni’s strong connection with the farming community and understanding of the agricultural sector makes this partnership perfect for the brand Swaraj. The announcement was made today, during the grand launch of Swaraj's highly anticipated range of Compact lightweight tractors, the "Swaraj Target."

MS Dhoni, “Coming from a small town, farming is not far from our day-to-day life. I always found it fascinating. When I started spending more time at my farm during the pandemic, I realised we need farm mechanisation to save time and we need a powerful tractor to do the job. This led me to choose Swaraj and I am extremely happy with the product and now to be formally associated with it.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO Auto and Farm Sector at M&M Ltd., “We are delighted that someone like Dhoni who is into farming and is already using a Swaraj tractor in his farm, has decided to endorse the brand. We strongly believe that his endorsement will motivate young and progressive farmers towards adopting farm mechanisation.”

MS Dhoni will feature in a new advertising campaign for Swaraj tractors, which highlights Swaraj tractors' best-in-class features and unrivalled benefits, which will help farmers increase productivity and efficiency.