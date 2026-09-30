 MRPL Reports Fire Incident At Coker Hydrotreater Unit In Mangaluru, One Minor Injury
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MRPL Reports Fire Incident At Coker Hydrotreater Unit In Mangaluru, One Minor Injury

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) announced on Monday that a fire broke out at its Coker Hydrotreater Unit in Mangaluru on 30 September 2026. The incident, caused by a rupture in the Cold Separator, resulted in one minor injury, with no major injuries reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
MRPL Reports Fire Incident At Coker Hydrotreater Unit In Mangaluru, One Minor Injury
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) |

Mumbai: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) today reported a fire incident at its Coker Hydrotreater Unit (CHT) in Mangaluru. The fire occurred around noon on 30 September 2026, following a rupture of the Cold Separator, which was operating at high pressure.

Incident Response

The company's emergency response and firefighting teams promptly isolated the affected unit and brought the fire under control. Firefighting operations may continue for some time as part of safely managing the incident, the company said.

Personnel Safety

MRPL confirmed that no major injuries were sustained. One individual suffered a minor injury and was hospitalised, but is now out of danger and receiving necessary medical attention.

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Monitoring and Updates

The company is closely monitoring the situation, prioritising the safety of its personnel and the facility. Further verified information will be shared once it becomes available, according to the press release.

Reassurance to Public

MRPL also issued a statement to reassure individuals both within and outside its premises, stating there is no reason for panic following the incident. The press release was issued by Rudolph V.J. Noronha, Chief General Manager (Corporate Branding and Corporate Communications).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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