Indian Coast Guard Braves Rough Seas To Rescue 6 Fishermen From Distressed Boat Off Mangaluru | Video | X / @IndiaCoastGuard

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a challenging Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru on Monday evening, demonstrating exceptional courage, professionalism, and operational readiness.

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According to a statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard, at approximately 1600 hrs, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off Suratkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk.

Responding without delay, ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes. The rescue operation was carried out under extremely weather conditions. Rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission, demanding exceptional seamanship, precision, and coordination from the rescue team.

Despite these formidable challenges, the crew of ICGS Sachet executed the operation with remarkable efficiency.

Driven by unwavering determination and backed by advanced rescue technology, the team deployed remote-operated lifebuoys specifically designed for use in inclement sea conditions to safely reach and recover the stranded fishermen. By 1800 hrs, the seamless coordination of the highly skilled personnel ensured that all six crew members were rescued safely and without injury.

Following the successful recovery, ICGS Sachet is currently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities.

The operation stands as a testament to the Indian Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to safeguarding life at sea. It highlights the effective integration of modern technology with the courage, training, and professionalism of Coast Guard personnel in overcoming the most demanding maritime emergencies.

The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its motto, "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), continuing to maintain constant vigil over India's maritime domain and ensuring timely assistance to those in distress at sea, the press brief added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)