Mro-Tek posts Rs 81 cr net profit in Q1; revenue surges 16 times

Communications technology company Mro-Tek on Friday posted a consolidated profit of Rs 81.3 crore for the June quarter, mainly on account of a real estate transaction.

The company had recorded a loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased multifold to Rs 92 crore from Rs 5.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Mro-Tek transferred a portion of a developed building to the developer as per the development agreement, which led to revenue of Rs 88.34 crore for the company, it said.

Mro-Tek's board also approved the appointment of Karbonn Chairman Sudhir Hasija as an additional non-executive non-independent director of the company.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:53 PM IST