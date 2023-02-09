MRF re-appoints Arun Mammen as VC & MD | Image: MRF

MRF Limited announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the re-appointment of Arun Mammen as Managing Director of the company with the designation 'Vice Chairman & Managing Director', via an exchange filing.

The appointment is for a period of 5 years with effect from April 1, 2023, the filing said.

Approval of the shareholders will be sought for the re-appointment through Postal Ballot.

The disclosure is as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

About Arun Mammen

Arun Mammen aged about 57 years is on the Board of the Company since 29.03.1990. He is a graduate from the Madras Christian College. After graduation, he went to USA and obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Ashland University.

During his stay in USA, he underwent training from Mis. B F Goodrich Tire 8: Co., and Uniroyal Goodrich Tire 8: Co., who were the leading manufacturers in the world.

He became the Whole-time Director of the Company in the year 1990 and subsequently became its Managing Director in 2004 and Vice Chairman and Managing Director in 2017. He has great passion towards cricket and motorsports.

Apart from MRF

Apart from MRF, Arun Mammen also holds directorship in other Companies, including Funskool (India) Limited, leading toy company in India offering wide range of brands, MRF Corp Limited, manufacturers of speciality coating and polyurethane finishes, finding use in decorative and industrial applications, MRF International Limited, M.M. Housing Private Limited, MRF Lanka Pvt Limited, Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation, Kodaikanal International School and MRF SG PTE. LTD, Singapore.

Disclosure of relationships between directors

Arun Mammen and his spouse, Dr. Cibi Mammen, Director, and K M Mammen, Chairman and Managing Director (brother), are interested.

