MPS Q4 Profit Stays Flat At ₹47 Crore Despite Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Mumbai: MPS Limited reported a marginal 0.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 47.04 crore in Q4 FY26 despite strong growth in revenue from operations across its education and corporate learning businesses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 47.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 15.8 percent to Rupees 205.16 crore from Rupees 177.11 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 211.72 crore compared with Rupees 199.21 crore a year ago.

The publishing and digital learning solutions company also recorded sequential growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations increased 12.4 percent from Rupees 182.49 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax remained largely stable compared with Rupees 47.07 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 64.91 crore against Rupees 61.90 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 65.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating costs rise amid expansion initiatives

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 147.17 crore from Rupees 133.22 crore in the year-ago period and Rupees 131.49 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 63 crore during Q4 FY26, while depreciation and amortisation expenses came in at Rupees 11 crore. Finance costs declined sharply to Rupees 0.16 crore from Rupees 1.16 crore in the preceding quarter, supporting operating profitability.

Segment-wise, education solutions revenue rose to Rupees 203.96 crore during the quarter from Rupees 180.10 crore a year earlier, while corporate learning revenue stood at Rupees 17.20 crore. Segment profit from education solutions increased to Rupees 58.70 crore from Rupees 53.82 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also recognised total comprehensive income of Rupees 67.14 crore for the quarter compared with Rupees 48.20 crore in the corresponding period last year. Diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 27.71 against Rupees 27.84 in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 28.01 in Q3 FY26.

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FY26 profit rises 16 percent after acquisition-led growth

For the full financial year FY26, MPS reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 768.37 crore compared with Rupees 726.89 crore in FY25, registering a 5.7 percent increase. Annual consolidated net profit rose 16.3 percent to Rupees 173.22 crore from Rupees 148.91 crore in the previous fiscal, while total comprehensive income increased to Rupees 203.13 crore against Rupees 152.56 crore in FY25.

During FY26, the company completed the acquisition of US-based Unbound Medicine, Inc. on February 9, 2026, to strengthen its digital healthcare learning portfolio. The board also decided not to recommend a final dividend for FY26, citing capital deployment towards acquisitions and future growth initiatives. Separately, MPS said the proposed amalgamation of ADI BPO Services Limited with the company is currently awaiting a hearing before the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.