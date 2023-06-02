Mphasis to acquire subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Consulting Limited, a subsidiary of Mphasis has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares in eBECS Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

According to the company the acquisition enhances its ability to address client needs and add significant value to its UK business by bringing in marquee client relationships and innovative service delivery and customer engagement models through Microsoft’s Business Applications.

The company said it will ascribe a value for the acquisition in future to be further disclosed in the financials.

eBECS is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and Ireland region. Founded in 1999, UK based eBECS Limited, is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner delivering Total Microsoft Business Solutions and Managed Services that help customers digitally transform their businesses, cut complexity and cost, improve customer service and drive growth. They offer tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics

365 solutions that embrace Operations (AX and NAV ERP), Sales, Marketing, Customer Service (CRM), Field Service, Project Service Automation, Analytics, BI and IoT — on-premise or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud.

Mphasis shares

The shares of Mphasis on Friday at 10:51 am IST were at Rs 2,002, up by 1.25 per cent.