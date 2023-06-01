Mphasis pledges to achieve Carbon neutral by 2030 | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a pledge to eliminate CO2e emissions from its facilities and operations to become carbon neutral by 2030, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mphasis believes carbon neutrality is an important driver of value creation and will aim to achieve its goal by implementing a well-defined energy management plan to minimize energy consumption, integrate renewable energy sources, and implement energy-efficient practices.

The company has undertaken a high-level assessment to assess the potential impact of climate risk on its business and supply chain. Mphasis has also set a year-on-year target for the reduction of energy consumption by 5% and carbon footprint by 1% and is consistently working towards achieving the same. The company has also established a governance mechanism, to monitor and evaluate progress toward achieving its ESG objectives.

“We continue to see the benefits of global decarbonization. At Mphasis we are committed to reaching net-zero emissions and executing our goals guided by climate science to drive value by investing in renewable energy, efficient waste and water management, and other green initiatives.,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

“At Blackstone, we believe that helping our portfolio companies advance their decarbonization practices can build stronger, more resilient businesses. It is encouraging to see Mphasis make this pledge,” said Amit Dixit, Head of Private Equity Asia, Blackstone.

Mphasis is committing to LEED certification for the new facilities that come up during future projects. All Mphasis facilities have also resorted to using 100% biodegradable plastic garbage bags to collect and dispose of wet waste. Mphasis has also ensured recycling of paper and E-waste to decrease and eliminate waste to achieve sustainable management processes.

