 Mphasis allots 13,839 shares to employees as stock options
The shares were allocated by the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Mphasis allots 13,839 shares to employees as stock options | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Limited allotted 13,839 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated by the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board.

12,700 shares were allocated under the Employee Stock Option 2016, whereas 1,139 shares were allotted under the Restricted Stock Units Plan 2021.

Mphasis on March 29 announced that it had no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital.

Mphasis shares

The shares of Mphasis Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,793.50, down 1.22 per cent.

