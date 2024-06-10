Mphasis Shares Worth ₹7,000 Crore Traded Via Open Market

Image: Mphasis (Representative)

About 3.35 crore shares of Mphasis were sold through open market transactions on the NSE as part of a large block deal of over Rs 7,000 crore on Monday.

Shares of Mphasis Slump

Shares of the information technology firm slumped 4.82 per cent to Rs 2,352.60 in the intra-day trade before recovering some ground to settle at Rs 2,398, about 3 per cent lower than its previous close.

Though buyers and sellers of the shares could not be ascertained, earlier reports had suggested that BCP Topco -- an affiliate of US-based investment firm BlackStone -- could be the seller.

Further, Blackstone -- promoter entity of IT and consulting company Mphasis Ltd -- sold a 10.6 per cent stake through block deals.

A combined of 3.35 crore equity shares -- at an average price of Rs 2,379.75 apiece -- changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- with the total deal value of over Rs 7,000 crore. | File/ Representational Image

As per reports, the share sale would trigger a 180-day lock-in period before Blackstone-backed BCP Tapco could execute another block deal.

2.98% Decline in Profits

BCP TOPCO IX Pte held 55.45 per cent in Mphasis as per the shareholding pattern in March 2024.

In April this year, Mphasis posted a 2.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 393.2 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 405.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis Group, however, increased marginally to Rs 3,142 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal from Rs 3,361.2 crore a year ago.