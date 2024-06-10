 Mphasis Shares Worth ₹7,000 Crore Traded Via Open Market
Shares of the information technology firm slumped 4.82 per cent to Rs 2,352.60 in the intra-day trade before recovering some ground to settle at Rs 2,398, about 3 per cent lower than its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Image: Mphasis (Representative)

About 3.35 crore shares of Mphasis were sold through open market transactions on the NSE as part of a large block deal of over Rs 7,000 crore on Monday.

Shares of Mphasis Slump

Though buyers and sellers of the shares could not be ascertained, earlier reports had suggested that BCP Topco -- an affiliate of US-based investment firm BlackStone -- could be the seller.

Further, Blackstone -- promoter entity of IT and consulting company Mphasis Ltd -- sold a 10.6 per cent stake through block deals.

A combined of 3.35 crore equity shares -- at an average price of Rs 2,379.75 apiece -- changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- with the total deal value of over Rs 7,000 crore.

As per reports, the share sale would trigger a 180-day lock-in period before Blackstone-backed BCP Tapco could execute another block deal.

2.98% Decline in Profits

BCP TOPCO IX Pte held 55.45 per cent in Mphasis as per the shareholding pattern in March 2024.

In April this year, Mphasis posted a 2.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 393.2 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 405.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis Group, however, increased marginally to Rs 3,142 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal from Rs 3,361.2 crore a year ago.

