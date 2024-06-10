HCL Tech launches

HCL Tech

HCL Tech announced the launch of the 'HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry' on Monday to simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys.

The company informed that the integrated suite of assets combines data engineering and AI with cognitive infrastructure to accelerate Generative AI (GenAI)-led transformation across business value chains.

The AI solutions by the company are tuned for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and are designed to scale for on-prem infrastructure.

This initiative removes the complexity of industrial-scale AI foundation models, data silos, and the overload of tools and frameworks, empowering IT leaders to establish seamless integration across IT and data assets.

It effectively enables business leaders to focus on real-world outcomes and helps development teams build next-gen AI-powered applications with ease.

"HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry builds on our extensive experience in delivering data engineering and AI services. Combined with the latest GenAI technologies, we provide rapid and significant time-to-value through AI," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCL Tech.

The company states that the 'Enterprise AI Foundry' aims to accelerate AI-led business process transformation and strategies.

The company has decades of experience in infrastructure services, data modernization and AI implementation services.

"To bridge the gap between AI hype and outcomes, we need a new blueprint. HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry will simplify the foundational AI infrastructure, enable integrating enterprise data with AI, streamline the creation of AI-powered applications and ensure trust, safety and reliability, fostering confident adoption," said Srini Kompella, Senior Vice President, Data and AI, HCLTech.