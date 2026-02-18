 MP Budget 2026-27 Outlay ₹4.38 Lakh Crore, ₹1.27 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Women-Centric Schemes & Welfare Push
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMP Budget 2026-27 Outlay ₹4.38 Lakh Crore, ₹1.27 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Women-Centric Schemes & Welfare Push

MP Budget 2026-27 Outlay ₹4.38 Lakh Crore, ₹1.27 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Women-Centric Schemes & Welfare Push

Madhya Pradesh presented a Rs 4.38 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 with Rs 1.27 lakh crore for women’s welfare. Major allocations were made for agriculture, infrastructure, and rural development. The government introduced a rolling budget system. The Opposition criticised rising debt and alleged misleading figures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh presented a Rs 4.38 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 with Rs 1.27 lakh crore for women’s welfare. |

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the state Budget for 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 4,38,317 crore. He said no new taxes would be imposed.

This is the third consecutive budget of the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. During the speech, Opposition members raised concerns over rising state debt and created disruptions in the Assembly.

The government described the budget as development-focused and centred on women’s welfare.

Read Also
MP Budget Session 2026 Day-2: Economic Survey Tabled In Assembly; Estimated Per Capita Income Up @...
article-image

Focus on Women and Welfare

FPJ Shorts
India AI Impact Summit 2026: World Leaders Call For Responsible Innovation And Guardrails
India AI Impact Summit 2026: World Leaders Call For Responsible Innovation And Guardrails
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India

A total of Rs 1,27,555 crore has been allocated for women’s welfare schemes. This includes support for self-help groups and schemes like Ujjwala Yojana.

Rs 23,883 crore has been set aside for the Ladli Behna Yojana. Under this scheme, over 1.25 crore women receive Rs 1,500 every month. Since its launch in 2023, Rs 52,304 crore has been distributed.

The minister also announced that 5,700 hostels will be built for working women.

Key Allocations and Development Plans

The budget is based on the ‘GYANII’ model – Garib Kalyan (poor), Yuva Shakti (youth), Annadata (farmers), Nari Shakti (women), Infrastructure and Industry. Around Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for these focus areas.

Read Also
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
article-image

Rs 40,062 crore has been proposed for the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. The government will recruit 15,000 teachers and provide free milk in tetra packs to students up to Class 8 in government schools.

Rs 10,428 crore has been allocated for the rural employment guarantee scheme ‘G RAM G’, and Rs 900 crore for the PM Janman scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

The budget also proposes Rs 12,690 crore for road repairs, Rs 4,454 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission, and Rs 1,335 crore for the Labour Department. One lakh farmers will be given solar pumps.

A special provision of Rs 3,600 crore has been made for the Simhastha Kumbh to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

Rolling Budget Concept Introduced

For the first time, the state has introduced a “rolling budget” system. This means the budget will be updated regularly to match changing economic conditions. Each year, one more year will be added to long-term planning.

The government said this system will help in better planning and stable growth.

Political Reactions and Debt Concerns

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the budget supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Mission 2047.

However, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the budget. He claimed the state is increasing its debt and alleged that the government borrowed Rs 5,600 crore even before the session.

He called the budget misleading and said it does not reflect ground reality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

E2E Networks Hits Upper Circuit After Nvidia Announces Partnership During India AI Impact Summit
E2E Networks Hits Upper Circuit After Nvidia Announces Partnership During India AI Impact Summit
‘Cannot Say When I Will Return’: Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay High Court, Says UK Court Orders Stop...
‘Cannot Say When I Will Return’: Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay High Court, Says UK Court Orders Stop...
Sensex Closes 283 Points Higher At 83,734, Nifty Ends Up 94 Points At 25,819 On Late Buying In Bank...
Sensex Closes 283 Points Higher At 83,734, Nifty Ends Up 94 Points At 25,819 On Late Buying In Bank...
MP Budget 2026-27 Outlay ₹4.38 Lakh Crore, ₹1.27 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Women-Centric Schemes...
MP Budget 2026-27 Outlay ₹4.38 Lakh Crore, ₹1.27 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Women-Centric Schemes...
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...