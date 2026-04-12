Motherson Subsidiary Dissolved On April 11, 2026, Croatia Unit Shut With Near-Zero Revenue Contribution

Samvardhana Motherson has dissolved its Croatia-based subsidiary effective April 11, 2026, due to no future business and rising costs. |

Mumbai: Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed stock exchanges about the closure of its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, SMRC Automotive Interior Modules Croatia d.o.o. The company said the subsidiary has been officially dissolved from April 11, 2026.

The decision was taken after approval from the Commercial Court of Zagreb, which removed the entity from its register.

Read Also Motherson Signs Joint Venture With Hellmann To Build Global Automotive Logistics Platform By March...

Reason Behind the Shutdown

The company clarified that the Croatia-based unit was shut down due to lack of future business opportunities. The subsidiary was not expected to generate new business and was also incurring continuous operational costs.

To avoid further losses, the company decided to close down the unit.

Financial Impact is Negligible

According to the disclosure, the financial contribution of the subsidiary was extremely small.

For FY 2024-25:

- Turnover stood at Euro 256,362

- Net worth was just Euro 6,448

The company stated that this contribution was almost zero (0.00%) compared to its overall consolidated revenue and net worth.

This means the closure will not have any material impact on the company’s overall financial performance.

No Sale or Transaction Involved

The company also clarified that this is not a sale or disposal transaction. There is no buyer involved, and no money has been received from the closure.

All related regulatory disclosures have been made under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules.

Read Also Tata Communications Dissolves Indirect Subsidiary Contributing ₹766.70 Crore Turnover In FY25

Strategic Move to Improve Efficiency

The closure is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on more profitable and active business units.

By shutting down a non-performing subsidiary, the company aims to reduce unnecessary costs and improve overall efficiency.

What It Means for Investors?

For investors, this development is largely neutral. Since the subsidiary contributed almost nothing to revenue, its closure does not affect the company’s earnings or growth outlook.

Instead, it reflects prudent management action to cut losses and focus on stronger markets.

Disclaimer: This information has been sourced from official stock exchange filings and company disclosures. It is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice.