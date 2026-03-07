Bajaj Auto Subsidiary Prepays €480 Million Loans, Terminates Agreements with Two Global Banks

Bajaj Auto Limited said its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV), has prepaid outstanding loans totaling 480 million euros to two lenders, resulting in the termination of loan agreements with Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. and Standard Chartered Bank on March 6, 2026. |

Pune: Bajaj Auto Limited has disclosed that its Netherlands-based subsidiary has moved to reduce debt obligations by repaying a substantial portion of its previously raised borrowing used for investment activities.

Subsidiary repays major loans

Bajaj Auto said Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV), its wholly owned subsidiary, had originally secured unsecured loans aggregating to €666 million from four international banks to support its investment activities. The lenders included JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd., and Standard Chartered Bank. On March 6, 2026, the subsidiary prepaid outstanding dues of 480 million euros, significantly reducing the borrowing under these loan agreements.

Two loan agreements terminated

Following the repayment, loan agreements with Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. and Standard Chartered Bank have been terminated. The company stated that the termination resulted from full prepayment of dues owed to these two lenders under the respective agreements. The repayment marks a partial unwinding of the financing structure originally arranged in May 2025 to support the subsidiary’s investment activities.

Partial repayments to remaining lenders

BAIH BV has also made partial repayments to the remaining lenders. The subsidiary prepaid 215 million euros to JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and 54 million euros to DBS Bank Ltd., while maintaining the loan agreements with these banks. The loans were originally taken for a one-year term, according to the company’s disclosure.

Disclosure to stock exchanges

Bajaj Auto said the information regarding the loan repayment and termination of agreements was received by the company on March 6, 2026, at around 3:00 p.m. IST. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The development reflects the company’s efforts to restructure borrowing at its international investment arm following the financing arrangements executed in May 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure submitted by Bajaj Auto Limited to the stock exchanges regarding repayment of loans and termination of certain loan agreements by its subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV. No external sources were used, and the information reflects only the details contained in the referenced document.