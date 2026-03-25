Motherson Signs Joint Venture With Hellmann To Build Global Automotive Logistics Platform By March 2026

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has signed a joint venture agreement with Hellmann. |

Mumbai: As global supply chains grow more complex, Motherson is doubling down on logistics to stay ahead of disruptions, teaming up with Hellmann to create a more resilient and scalable automotive logistics network.

Expands Global Logistics Reach

Motherson’s agreement with Hellmann marks a strategic push into integrated global logistics, with the joint venture set to be incorporated in Dubai. The platform will focus on delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions for automotive players worldwide, excluding Japan. The move strengthens Motherson’s Logistics Solutions Division while expanding its role beyond manufacturing into full-scale logistics integration.

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Unlocks Supplier Network Access

A key advantage of the partnership lies in its scale. By combining Hellmann’s logistics network with Motherson’s automotive expertise, the JV gains access to more than 30,000 global suppliers and established OEM relationships. This integration is expected to improve efficiency, predictability, and cost management across logistics operations, addressing long-standing pain points in global automotive supply chains.

Targets Resilient Supply Chains

Arjun Kochhar, CEO of Motherson’s Logistics Solutions Business Division, indicated that the partnership is designed to build more agile and resilient logistics networks. He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the group’s broader D.E.M.A.L strategy, aiming to support customers, suppliers, and the wider ecosystem with specialized, future-ready supply chain platforms.

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Aligns With Sustainability Goals

Beyond efficiency, the venture also focuses on sustainability. Both companies are aligned on carbon net-zero targets and plan to use advanced technologies to support greener logistics operations. Madhav Kurup of Hellmann emphasized that the collaboration builds on shared values and aims to create a globally coordinated, future-ready logistics ecosystem.

The joint venture underscores Motherson’s shift toward integrated solutions, positioning it to capture greater value across the automotive supply chain while strengthening its global footprint.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company filing and press release dated March 25, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice or an independent verification of the company’s claims.