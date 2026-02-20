Qualcomm, Tata Electronics Partner To Manufacture Automotive Modules In Assam Under Make In India

Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics on Friday announced a collaboration to manufacture 'Qualcomm Automotive Modules' in India at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. | IANS

New Delhi: Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics on Friday announced a collaboration to manufacture 'Qualcomm Automotive Modules' in India at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

Aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the collaboration aims to domestically produce automotive technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity, and intelligent vehicle systems.

Domestic production of these modules aims to address growing demand from Indian and global automakers while enhancing supply chain flexibility and geographic diversification.

"With this new cooperation, Tata Electronics joins Qualcomm Technologies’ global network of module manufacturing partners aimed at supporting the growing global demand for modular automotive platforms," a statement said.

Qualcomm Automotive Modules integrate the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system‑on‑chips with e essential system components into a single, production-ready module, delivering comprehensive electronics platforms for automakers, the release said.

The companies highlighted that simplified system design and accelerated development timelines of these modules will enable scalable, turnkey architectures that support the industry’s transition to software-defined vehicles.

“As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“By providing comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions, we help automakers reduce design complexity and bring next-generation vehicles to market more quickly,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.

Read Also Global AI Momentum Shifting To India, Startups Tell PM Modi At Roundtable

Manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics enhances the company’s ability to support both Indian and global OEMs with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience, Soin added.

The greenfield, high-volume semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad is India’s first indigenous OSAT facility -- being built with an investment of $3 billion.

The facility will focus on crucial platform technologies – Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP) – to manufacture products critical for key applications in industries such as automotive, communications, IoT, and AI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)