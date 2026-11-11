Mother Dairy Milk Prices Rise By Up To ₹4, Check New Rates Effective November 12

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12 in Delhi-NCR. |

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has announced a price increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its liquid milk variants, effective Thursday, November 12, 2026. The revision will affect consumers in Delhi-NCR, with the company citing rising milk procurement costs as the main reason.

The latest increase follows an earlier revision on May 14, adding to household expenses as consumers face higher prices for essential dairy products.

New Milk Rates

According to PTI, citing sources, Mother Dairy has revised prices across its liquid milk portfolio, with full cream milk witnessing the highest increase of Rs 4 per litre.

The revised prices in Delhi-NCR are:

Milk Variant Old Price New Price

Full cream milk (1 litre) Rs 72 Rs 76

Toned milk (pouched, 1 litre) Rs 60 Rs 62

Toned milk (bulk, 1 litre) Rs 58 Rs 60

Double toned milk (1 litre) Rs 54 Rs 56

Cow milk (1 litre) Rs 62 Rs 65

The company has attributed the increase to higher procurement costs, which have put pressure on its operations.

Mother Dairy reportedly passes around 75-80% of its milk sales realisation to farmers. The latest revision reflects a partial transfer of rising costs to consumers.

Amul Products Costlier

The Mother Dairy revision follows price increases announced by Amul earlier this month across several ghee and butter products.

Amul's 1-kg ghee carton now costs Rs 680, compared with Rs 630 earlier, representing an increase of Rs 50.

Similarly, the 500-gram pouch of Amul Pure Ghee has become costlier by Rs 20, taking its price to Rs 345.

Amul Cow Ghee prices have also increased, with the 500-ml pouch now costing Rs 370 and the 1-litre pouch priced at Rs 735.

Butter prices have witnessed similar revisions. A 100-gram pack now costs Rs 66, while the 500-gram pack has increased to Rs 325.

These successive price increases across major dairy brands could put additional pressure on monthly household grocery budgets, particularly for families with higher milk consumption.

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