Amul Hikes Milk Prices By ₹2 Per Litre Across India Effective From May 14; Check Revised Rates | File Pic

India’s largest dairy brand, Amul, has announced a nationwide increase in milk prices by ₹2 per litre across all variants, effective May 14, 2026.

The latest revision is expected to impact household budgets across the country and comes amid rising procurement, feed and operational costs in the dairy sector.

Amul Announces Nationwide Price Hike

The price hike applies to all major milk variants sold by Amul across India.

With the revised rates coming into effect from May 14, consumers will now have to pay ₹2 more per litre for Amul milk products.

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The announcement marks another periodic increase by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products nationwide.

Why Milk Prices Are Increasing

The dairy cooperative attributed the price revision to rising input costs faced by milk producers and suppliers.

Industry trends indicate that increasing cattle feed prices, higher procurement expenses, transportation costs and operational overheads have significantly impacted the dairy supply chain.

Summer conditions and fluctuating milk production levels are also believed to have contributed to the latest price adjustment.

Impact On Consumers

As one of India’s most widely consumed dairy brands, the hike is likely to directly affect millions of households that rely on Amul milk for daily consumption.

The increase may also have a cascading impact on tea vendors, restaurants, sweet shops and food businesses dependent on dairy products.

Consumers across urban and semi-urban regions are expected to feel the effect of the revised pricing immediately.