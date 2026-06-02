Mother Dairy Eyes ₹24,000 Crore Revenue In FY27, Expands Beyond Delhi-NCR With New Plants & Markets

Mother Dairy |

Mumbai: Mother Dairy has set an ambitious target of crossing Rs 24,000 crore in revenue during the 2026-27 financial year. The company expects around 20 percent growth in turnover, driven by strong consumer demand across its product categories.

The dairy major reported a turnover of Rs 20,300 crore in FY26, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the previous financial year. The company has more than doubled its revenue over the last five years, reflecting steady growth in its business operations.

Focus on Expanding Beyond Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy Chairman Meenesh Shah said the company wants to change the perception that it is mainly a Delhi-NCR-focused brand.

While Delhi-NCR remains its biggest market, the company already has a presence in several states, including Maharashtra and Bihar. It is now exploring opportunities to enter new regions where it currently has limited or no presence.

According to the company, around 63 percent of its revenue currently comes from Delhi-NCR, while the remaining 37 percent is generated from other parts of the country.

New Dairy Plants to Support Expansion

To strengthen its nationwide presence, Mother Dairy is investing in new production facilities.

The company is setting up its own dairy processing plant in Maharashtra. It has also taken a dairy plant on lease in Hyderabad to boost operations in southern India.

In Bihar, Mother Dairy is establishing its second processing plant to meet rising demand and improve supply capabilities in eastern India.

Strong Performance Across Businesses

Managing Director Jayateertha Chary said sales during the first two months of the current financial year have been encouraging.

Ice cream sales performed particularly well during the summer season, helping support overall growth.

Of the company's total FY26 turnover, the dairy business contributed more than Rs 15,000 crore. The edible oils and horticulture segments together contributed around Rs 5,000 crore.

Mother Dairy sells milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, edible oils under the Dhara brand, and fruits, vegetables, frozen foods and related products under the Safal brand.

Wider Distribution Network

Mother Dairy currently supplies around 55 lakh litres of fresh milk daily, including nearly 35 lakh litres in Delhi-NCR alone.

The company has expanded its distribution network to more than 95 cities and claims full coverage across major metropolitan cities and tier-II markets.

At present, Mother Dairy operates nine milk processing plants, four horticulture processing facilities and works through 16 associated edible oil plants, providing a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.