Akshayakalpa Organic Enters Mumbai & Pune Markets, Targets ₹550–600 Cr Revenue With ₹50 Cr Expansion Push

Akshayakalpa Organic has entered Mumbai and Pune, expanding beyond South India. |

Mumbai: Akshayakalpa Organic, one of India’s leading certified organic dairy brands, has announced its entry into Mumbai and Pune, marking a major step in its expansion beyond South India. Founded in 2010, the company has built its reputation on clean nutrition and farmer empowerment, and is now aiming to become a strong national brand.

With this move, the company is bringing its full range of organic dairy products to Maharashtra. This includes milk, ghee, curd, butter, paneer, cheese, and buttermilk, along with its fast-growing high-protein products. All its offerings are free from antibiotics, synthetic hormones, preservatives, and artificial additives, which makes them safer for daily consumption.

The expansion comes at a time when concerns over milk adulteration and food safety are increasing in cities like Mumbai and Pune. Many consumers are now looking for reliable and clean sources of dairy products. Akshayakalpa aims to meet this demand by offering complete transparency in its supply chain, where customers can trace the origin of their milk and understand how it is produced.

The company’s business model focuses strongly on sustainability and farmer support. It works with trained organic farmers and helps them with inputs, veterinary care, and financial support. Farmers are also assured better pricing for their produce, creating a stable and long-term income source. This model not only improves product quality but also supports rural livelihoods.

Akshayakalpa Organic is seeing strong growth across markets. The company is expected to close the current financial year with revenues between Rs 550 crore and Rs 600 crore. It has also reported over 70% growth in Hyderabad, showing rising demand for clean and organic dairy products in urban areas.

To support its expansion in Maharashtra, the company is investing Rs 50 crore in building infrastructure, improving distribution, and increasing processing capacity. This investment highlights the importance of Mumbai and Pune in its future growth plans.

With its presence already in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the company is now steadily moving towards becoming a pan-India brand focused on clean, safe, and sustainable food for consumers.