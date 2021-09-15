Most homemakers aspire to start business of their own: Report

A majority of the homemakers (62 per cent) surveyed aspire to start a business of their own, according to the Indian Homemakers' Entrepreneurship Report 2021.

The primary drivers for these homemakers to set up their own business are the desire to be financially independent and the ability to contribute financially to the family, said the report, which was related on Wednesday.

"Starting a business of their own would make these homemakers feel more self-confident (81 per cent), empowered (78 per cent) and feel more respected in the society (63 per cent)," the report said.

The report is based on a survey, which covered 1,818 housewives across 13 Indian cities.

According to the report, lack of time due to home responsibilities acted as the main barrier for 73 per cent of homemakers that prevented them from setting up their own business.

While 53 per cent said it was due to lack of guidance, insufficient funds was the reason for 50 per cent homemakers, said the report.

"Some of the popular businesses of interest are running a boutique (16 per cent), home tutoring (10 per cent), reselling of apparel, jewellery (7 per cent), running a beauty parlour (6 per cent), among others," it added.

The Indian Homemakers' Entrepreneurship Report 2021 is supported by leading food company Britannia and is based on a nationwide survey among homemakers to study barriers, triggers and enablers to embracing entrepreneurship.

"Seventy-seven per cent of homemakers who desire to start up claim technology can aid them in this journey - as it can enhance their knowledge and know-how of how to run a business," it said.

Leading food company Britannia, which on Wednesday launched the third season of its Marie Gold My Startup campaign, would help these 77 per cent of homemakers who desire to start up a business of their own.

"In its Season 3, the Britannia Marie Gold My Start-up campaign has been broadened to help homemakers leverage the internet to grow their businesses," the statement said.

For Marie Gold My Startup Season 3.0, Britannia has partnered with Google, which will provide free access to all participants a set of its digital and business skilling resources in six languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and English.

Commenting on the launch of the Britannia Marie Gold My Startup contest 2021, Britannia Industries Vice-President (Marketing) Vinay Subramanyam said, "We are delighted this time to collaborate with Google to help skill homemakers in the use of technology to gain better market access, expand the customer base, access finance and other resources." "Together, we hope to be the wind behind the wings of every 'homepreneur' out there," he added.

Google Senior Marketing Director (India and Southeast Asia) Sapna Chadha said, "Opportunity and inclusion are at the core of everything we do at Google. Through our products and programmes, we have supported millions of women in India to leverage digital tools to generate income and livelihood." Chadha added that helping women to embrace entrepreneurship opportunities through digital has a transformative impact on them and their families, the community, and the local economy.

The programme provides Rs 10 lakh to 10 selected homemakers to start on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:08 PM IST