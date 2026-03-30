Morpheus Research Targets India, A Mysterious Teaser Raises Fears Of Another Market Shock And Big Reveal Ahead

Morpheus Research teased its first India-focused report, sparking investor concern. |

Mumbai: At 7:00 AM IST on March 30, 2026, short-selling firm Morpheus Research posted a cryptic message on X: 'India — something new coming soon.' The post quickly gained over 272,500 views, triggering curiosity and concern among Indian investors.

India — something new coming soon. — Morpheus Research (@MorpheusRes) March 30, 2026

Who Is Morpheus Research?

Morpheus Research is a short-selling firm founded in 2025. It focuses on exposing alleged corporate wrongdoing, overvaluation, and financial irregularities. The firm takes short positions before publishing reports, meaning it profits if stock prices fall after its findings become public.

Why Investors Should Care?

The firm includes former members of Hindenburg Research, known for its 2023 report on the Adani Group that wiped out over $150 billion in market value. That episode showed how powerful such reports can be in shaking even the biggest companies and triggering regulatory scrutiny.

Track Record So Far

Morpheus Research has already impacted several global companies:

Solaris Energy saw shares drop around 16% after its first report.

Backblaze declined 8.3 percent following allegations.

Abacus Life plunged over 30 percent, one of the steepest falls.

Brunello Cucinelli dropped 19 percent, though it later recovered after denying claims.

Some companies, like Collective Mining, have strongly rejected the allegations, showing that such reports are not always final or accepted.

What The India Teaser Means?

The teaser is a common short-seller tactic. It builds anticipation and speculation before the actual report is released. This increases the impact when the report finally comes out.

India has already experienced such disruption during the Adani-Hindenburg episode. Now, Morpheus Research appears ready to target an Indian company for the first time.

What To Watch Next?

Investors will closely track which company is targeted and the nature of the allegations. Market reactions could be sharp, especially in the early stages before companies respond.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on provided content and does not independently verify claims. It is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Investors should exercise caution and conduct due diligence.