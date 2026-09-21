Moneyview IPO Opens On September 24, Price Band Fixed At ₹32–₹34 Per Share

Moneyview IPO |

Mumbai: Digital lending platform Moneyview Ltd will launch its ₹1,092-crore initial public offering on September 24, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s growing fintech businesses.

The Moneyview IPO price band has been fixed at ₹32–₹34 per equity share. At the upper end, the digital lending company will be valued at nearly ₹6,000 crore.

The public issue will close on September 28. Moneyview shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 1.

Fresh Issue And OFS Details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹750 crore and an offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares by existing shareholders.

The OFS is valued at approximately ₹342 crore at the upper price band, taking the total Moneyview IPO size to ₹1,092 crore.

From the fresh issue proceeds, ₹325 crore will support lending operations, while ₹250 crore will strengthen the capital base of its non-banking financial company subsidiary. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Moneyview Financial Performance

Moneyview reported a profit after tax of ₹242 crore on revenue of ₹3,351 crore in FY26.

During the quarter ended June 2026, profit stood at ₹174 crore, while revenue reached ₹1,065 crore.

Loan disbursements increased 31% to ₹23,099 crore during FY26. Disbursements grew 40% year-on-year to ₹7,152 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Assets under management stood at ₹22,520 crore as of June 30.

Digital Lending Business

Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Moneyview operates a technology-led financial services platform.

Its products include personal loans, home loans, loans against property, earned wage access, digital gold, investments, insurance and UPI transactions.

Moneyview claims more than 140 million users and coverage across 99% of Indian pincodes. Its artificial intelligence-led model enables customers to complete most of their borrowing journey digitally.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.