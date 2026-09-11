IIT Delhi Launches 7-Month Executive Programme For Chief Of Staff To Develop Strategic Leadership And Business Execution Skills | Official Website

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has launched the seven-month Executive Programme for Chief of Staff to help professionals build strategic-leadership capabilities to support senior leadership teams, drive organisational initiatives and enable effective execution across business functions, officials said.

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The programme is designed for professionals aspiring to take up strategic-leadership roles that require business understanding, leadership capability, communication skills and execution expertise.

According to Sanjay Dhir, Professor (Strategic Management), Department of Management Studies, IIT-Delhi, as the chief of staff role continues to gain importance across organisations, the programme will enable the participants to develop capabilities in executive-leadership support, strategic thinking, stakeholder management, organisational alignment, business transformation, project execution, decision making and technology-driven approaches required to navigate complex business environments.

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"In today's dynamic organisational landscape, leaders require professionals who can bridge strategy and execution, enable cross-functional collaboration and support informed decision making. The role of a chief of staff demands a unique combination of strategic perspective, leadership capability and operational effectiveness.

"This programme aims to provide professionals with structured frameworks and practical insights to develop these capabilities and contribute effectively to organisational growth," said Dhir, a coordinator of the programme.

Through expert-led sessions, case-based discussions, practical frameworks, assignments and applied-learning activities, participants will gain exposure to the challenges involved in supporting leadership teams and managing strategic initiatives.

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The programme focuses on developing capabilities required to navigate complex organisational environments, aligning teams towards common objectives and improving execution effectiveness.

The programme also includes experiential learning opportunities through practical assignments and a capstone project, enabling the participants to apply concepts and frameworks to real-world business scenarios. An optional campus immersion at the IIT-Delhi provides the participants an opportunity to engage with faculty, peers and the institute's learning environment.

Sonali Jain, Associate Professor (Finance), Department of Management Studies, IIT-Delhi, said the programme will be delivered through live online sessions, enabling working professionals to upskill without career disruption.

"The programme is open to graduate professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and build expertise for strategic roles within organisations," said Jain, also a coordinator of the programme.

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